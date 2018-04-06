The best global campaigns for social responsibility in 2017

Globally, little recognition is offered to agencies that give of their time and talent to support the communication of public interest causes. But, says Herve de Clerck, ACT Responsible dream leader, the commitment of communication professionals to these causes is fundamental as good causes need campaigns to create awareness of their existence.

In addition to recognising Fearless Girl, The Good Report also recognised Switch it off, a campaign for Amnesty International by Ogilvy Berlin; Meet Graham, a campaign for Australia’s Transport Accident Commission by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne; Evan, a campaign for Sandy Hook Promise by BBDO New York; and The First Braille Smartwatch, a campaign for Dot Incorporation by Serviceplan Munchen, Germany.

A total of 40 campaigns were recognised for 2017: 31 for NGOs, institutions and foundations, and nine for commercial brands.

The most successful agencies promoting good causes in 2017, according to The Good Report, were BBDO New York, McCann New York, Ogilvy Berlin, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, and Serviceplan Munchen.

There were few surprises when it came to successful brands promoting good causes in the past year. Amnesty International, the WWF, Unicef, the Red Cross and Greenpeace took the top five positions.