The best global campaigns for social responsibility in 2017
The most successful campaign of 2017 promoting a good cause has been voted as Fearless Girl, a campaign by McCann New York on behalf of State Street Corp, by The Good Report. The report is a collaboration between Act Responsible (the largest global source of the world’s best ads on social and environmental issues) and the Gunn Report (a global index of creative excellence in advertising).
Each year The Good Report ranks the world’s best use of creative communications to promote sustainability and social responsibility to raise awareness of major social and environmental issues.
Rather than using complicated criteria or categories, to be recognised by The Good Report campaigns are acknowledged for industry recognition with the performance measured by the Gunn Report, as well as the promotional effort behind the campaigns and the public’s votes organised by Act Responsible. The philosophy behind the ranking is that advertising recognition is too often confined to its commercial side with little or no attention given to its role of informing, raising awareness and educating.
The big take-out:
Good causes rely on advertising campaigns to create awareness of their existence.
Globally, little recognition is offered to agencies that give of their time and talent to support the communication of public interest causes. But, says Herve de Clerck, ACT Responsible dream leader, the commitment of communication professionals to these causes is fundamental as good causes need campaigns to create awareness of their existence.
In addition to recognising Fearless Girl, The Good Report also recognised Switch it off, a campaign for Amnesty International by Ogilvy Berlin; Meet Graham, a campaign for Australia’s Transport Accident Commission by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne; Evan, a campaign for Sandy Hook Promise by BBDO New York; and The First Braille Smartwatch, a campaign for Dot Incorporation by Serviceplan Munchen, Germany.
A total of 40 campaigns were recognised for 2017: 31 for NGOs, institutions and foundations, and nine for commercial brands.
The most successful agencies promoting good causes in 2017, according to The Good Report, were BBDO New York, McCann New York, Ogilvy Berlin, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, and Serviceplan Munchen.
There were few surprises when it came to successful brands promoting good causes in the past year. Amnesty International, the WWF, Unicef, the Red Cross and Greenpeace took the top five positions.
