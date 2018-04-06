The relationship between good design and eﬀective copy

In the complex world of advertising, what’s really doing the selling: the image or the copy? The reality is that both play an integral part in the selling process for almost every piece of design and campaign. So wherein lies the invisible harmony between eye-catching imagery and cleverly written copy?

Image and colour are the first things that grab our scattered attention, drawing consumers in to read the copy. For most people, visuals are processed faster, with copy providing the context for a clearer, more concrete understanding. Modern designers tend to give imagery preference, with copy reduced to an afterthought. Though it’s often strictly placed and dictated by a brand’s corporate identity, copy can do a lot of creative heavy lifting.

Neither image nor copy will stand out unless it is based on a solid concept. Designers and copywriters work closely during the conception process, and this common ground is where eﬀective collaboration is critical. No designer enjoys doing his or her job by committee, but even unwelcome advice can result in a great piece of work. A strong interplay between a designer and a copywriter will bring out the best in each other’s discipline.