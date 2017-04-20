News & Insights

What rate card?

There is a growing disconnect between the rate card for media advertising and the discount being offered, as newspaper circulation, radio audiences and TV watching decline with the rise of digital platforms

20 April 2017 - 09:24 AM Jeremy Maggs
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Continued pressure on media owners kept media inflation — the rate at which the cost of an advertisement rises — to just under 4% in 2016. That’s the lowest it’s been in the past four years.

Figures from Media Inflation Watch (MIW) for January to September 2016 show this is largely due to low television rate increases.

MediaShop strategist Belinda Kayton says there have been a number of changes to the measurement landscape in the past year and while most media owners have moved to a net rate card, some have increased the commission level to 17% and some have stuck to a 16.5% structure.

"To make sure we compare apples with apples, all historic, current and future rates are reduced to net of commission," she says. Most media owners are responding to the harsh economic conditions and increases have been "modest".

In the highly competitive Pay-TV market the overall 1.32% increase in rates is lower than the 7.72% of the first quarter of 2016. Print platforms, scrambling for revenue in an environment of declining circulation, were forced to hike rates, and the MIW index in this sector is just under 15%.

Radio is the category with the highest rate increases, albeit lower than previous periods. The highest rates occur in the African-language stations (14.98%). The out-of-home category is largely flat, while cinema has shown an increase of around 6%.

"The real challenge is the growing disconnect between the rate card and the discounted rate that is being offered," says strategist Gordon Muller of GMS Quadrant. "Overall off-rate card discounting is the most aggressive it’s ever been, and in many instances advertisers are negotiating and buying against guaranteed audience deals. This means, effectively, there is no rate card."

On the print sector, Muller says: "It’s worrying that print shows an inflationary increase of 14.5% based on declining circulations and one wonders how many media deals other than loose retail inserts are conducted on the basis of real circulation."

He suggests that as readers are increasingly engaging with titles on digital platforms, it’s time to start evaluating page traffic or unique browsers and building this into media inflation estimates. Muller says print titles increasing rates by an average 4.9% is simply living in cloud-cuckoo land.

"Print has lost 10.7% advertising market share in the past year, so clearly there is no demand factor which drives this kind of mind-set. The sector is overtraded and the only way to eliminate declining circulations is by consolidating titles and eliminating marginal ones. Sadly though, that will come with a price in a fragile democracy as fewer titles mean less robust debate."

The print category increasing rates the most is community media, and that shows the value of controlled circulation.

Muller has harsh words for the radio sector, saying rates have risen an average 9% to ostensibly zero growth audiences based on new measurement data. "If someone is planning and getting fewer gross rating points year-on-year on the same amount of money spent, then there’s going to be fallout."

Radio, he says, will need to start investing in proving the efficacy of the medium.

