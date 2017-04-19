Content marketing drives Absa’s shared growth strategy on radio

In what can be seen as a significant departure from traditional banking campaigns, the second series of Absaville – a bespoke storytelling campaign created for Absa by Creatrix to educate consumers around Absa’s shared growth strategy – launched earlier this month across the SABC’s nine African-language radio stations.

Lynn Joffe of Creatrix explains that this form of content marketing, packaged as a 10-minute show within a show, is perceived by listeners as programming as opposed to advertising, and is proving highly successful.

“It’s a platform that [has achieved] all the campaign objectives. We wanted to create an edutainment platform in all SA languages that would provide a fusion between education, product information and entertainment, as well as one that would create a connection with listeners, causing them to tune in weekly. This form of storytelling engages the imagination and creates an ongoing brand experience that no other platform would be able to deliver, allowing the audience to be touched in an intimate, one-on-one manner.”

Joffe says the campaign shows empathy for all South Africans irrespective of language, culture and heritage and creates significant credibility for Absa.