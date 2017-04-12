Customer feedback: the best source of insight
The only way to get a holistic view of how customers perceive your business is to monitor what they are saying
The way customer feedback is generated and managed changed dramatically with the advent of social media.
Until a few years ago, a customer complaint or criticism would be reported directly to the business by e-mail, post or telephone and distributed more widely via word of mouth, which meant that ultimately it would reach the person handling the customer communication and the few people with whom the customer shared the story. Today, one comment posted on any social media platform could conceivably reach an audience of millions. It’s a whole new ball game.
For this reason, it’s simply not enough for a business to invest significant resources into research on how their customers perceive them without considering what their customers are saying about them in the digital space. Taking such customer feedback seriously is a vital element of ongoing research into customer perceptions.
The value of input from customers cannot be underestimated. Negative comments are a very valuable source of information that allows a business to identify areas or services that need improvement. Tech giant Bill Gates once said: “Your [unhappiest] customers are your greatest source of learning.”
Compliments are equally important, not only because they make you feel good but because they are indicators of what the business is doing right and shouldn’t change. They’re also a useful HR tool: they can be used to identify particular staff members as candidates for promotion or training for more senior roles.
Businesses should be developing processes to collect customer comments as well as feedback mechanisms that are quick, personalised and credible. Moreover, businesses need to collect both direct comments and those that are made in the social media ambit to gain holistic consumer insights and manage and enhance reputation.
Protea Hotels by Marriott uses a digital tool that prompts customers to provide feedback on their experience of over 30 attributes associated with their hotel stay. Reviews on third-party sites such as TripAdvisor and Booking.com are also pulled in so the hotel has one central view of the feedback. Guests’ comments are then streamlined back to the hotel in real time. Feedback from the hotel is provided within stipulated timeframes and comes from the hotel’s general manager rather than a general clerk appointed to handle customer complaints.
Constant improvement is the best way for a business to stay ahead of the pack – and customer experience is a vital source of information about which areas are in need of improvement.
The only way to get a holistic view of how customers perceive your business is to monitor what they are saying – both directly to the business and on social media platforms.
• Barenblatt, group marketing manager, Protea Hotels by Marriott and African Pride Hotels
