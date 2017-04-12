Customer feedback: the best source of insight

For this reason, it’s simply not enough for a business to invest significant resources into research on how their customers perceive them without considering what their customers are saying about them in the digital space. Taking such customer feedback seriously is a vital element of ongoing research into customer perceptions.

The value of input from customers cannot be underestimated. Negative comments are a very valuable source of information that allows a business to identify areas or services that need improvement. Tech giant Bill Gates once said: “Your [unhappiest] customers are your greatest source of learning.”

Compliments are equally important, not only because they make you feel good but because they are indicators of what the business is doing right and shouldn’t change. They’re also a useful HR tool: they can be used to identify particular staff members as candidates for promotion or training for more senior roles.

Businesses should be developing processes to collect customer comments as well as feedback mechanisms that are quick, personalised and credible. Moreover, businesses need to collect both direct comments and those that are made in the social media ambit to gain holistic consumer insights and manage and enhance reputation.