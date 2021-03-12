Covid-19 has changed everything. Has your marketing plan kept up?

On the 9th of March, the FM Redzone and Arye Kellman (chief creative officer at TILT), Ivan Moroke (CEO at Kantar South Africa), Natalie Otte (chief client officer at Kantar), Abey Mokgwatsane (managing executive of brand, communication and sponsorship at Vodacom) and Kunal Sahgal (marketing director at RB Health Africa) reflected on Kantar’s eight-wave global Covid-19 Barometer study.

The study covered the ever-changing attitudes of over 150,000 consumers, helping marketers keep their fingers on the pulse of changes brought about by coronavirus, so brands can better understand the impact of the pandemic and the ensuing changing consumer behaviours.