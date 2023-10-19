Each time the golden arches come into view, remember that it’s not just a fast-food chain you see.
Through “Together Mzansi,” McDonald’s South Africa demonstrates an unwavering commitment to enhancing community living conditions and a call to action for communities to come together in finding solutions to the challenges we face in society.
Every initiative is a testament to their dedication, taking us on an inspiring journey of empowerment. It’s clear that they’re serving more than just fast food; they’re serving hope, education, dignity, and growth.
Mzansi is known for the spirit of ubuntu, “I am because you are.” Sisonke, Re kaofela, We are Together Mzansi,” concludes Daniel Padiachy, executive of marketing, supply chain and technology at McDonald’s South Africa.
Together Mzansi: McDonald’s uplifting South Africa, one community at a time
