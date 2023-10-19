Redzone Channel

Together Mzansi: McDonald’s uplifting South Africa, one community at a time

19 October 2023 - 14:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Each time the golden arches come into view, remember that it’s not just a fast-food chain you see.

Through “Together Mzansi,” McDonald’s South Africa demonstrates an unwavering commitment to enhancing community living conditions and a call to action for communities to come together in finding solutions to the challenges we face in society.

Every initiative is a testament to their dedication, taking us on an inspiring journey of empowerment. It’s clear that they’re serving more than just fast food; they’re serving hope, education, dignity, and growth.

Mzansi is known for the spirit of ubuntu, “I am because you are.” Sisonke, Re kaofela, We are Together Mzansi,” concludes Daniel Padiachy, executive of marketing, supply chain and technology at McDonald’s South Africa.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Together Mzansi: McDonald’s uplifting South ...
Redzone Channel
2.
In conversation with Luca Gallarelli
Redzone Channel
3.
Park Advertising’s Chris Botha on contributing to ...
Redzone Channel
4.
Primedia Broadcasting’s Kelvin Storie on the ...
Redzone Channel
5.
Publicis Media’s Celia Collins on the triangle ...
Redzone Channel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.