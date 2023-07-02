It’s unclear how the lapsing of the Botswana agreement without a new one in place will affect diamond mining operations
Disillusioned with Ramaphosa, some are entertaining the idea of a Mashatile presidency. This has to be seen differently in the context of the caricature of a bunga bunga, entrepreneur-beholden ...
Tebogo Seemela is a controlling and planning specialist for corporate and process automation at ABB and a controlling and planning specialist at Helping Hands
Institutional strength is one of the characteristics advanced economies have that emerging markets do not.
When a country has strong institutions, it shows in better economic growth, increased employment prospects, a reduction in poverty, and general development. Weak institutions are associated with a high cost of doing business, lack of investment, low economic growth, and high unemployment rates. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ISAAH MHLANGA: Developments at the Treasury are troubling
The Treasury answers directly to political leaders, thus exposing it to risks that have crept in due to dysfunction in other parts of the state
Institutional strength is one of the characteristics advanced economies have that emerging markets do not.
When a country has strong institutions, it shows in better economic growth, increased employment prospects, a reduction in poverty, and general development. Weak institutions are associated with a high cost of doing business, lack of investment, low economic growth, and high unemployment rates. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.