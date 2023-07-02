Opinion

ISAAH MHLANGA: Developments at the Treasury are troubling

The Treasury answers directly to political leaders, thus exposing it to risks that have crept in due to dysfunction in other parts of the state

BL Premium
02 July 2023 - 07:09

Institutional strength is one of the characteristics advanced economies have that emerging markets do not.

When a country has strong institutions, it shows in better economic growth, increased employment prospects, a reduction in poverty, and general development. Weak institutions are associated with a high cost of doing business, lack of investment, low economic growth, and high unemployment rates. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.