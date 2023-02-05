Transnet boss says big miners opposed to transformation, but Minerals Council begs to differ
South Africa is among the most significant mining jurisdictions globally, with a rich and diverse mineral resource base. It has the world’s largest reserves of platinum group metals (PGMs), chrome and manganese, and some of the largest reserves of zircon, vanadium and titanium. Despite its unique mineral endowment, the country has fallen short of translating these resources, through their beneficiation, into economic linkages that create productive value and employment.
Beneficiation is defined in the South African Minerals Policy White Paper of 1998 as “the successive processes of adding value to raw materials from their extraction through to the sale of finished products to consumers”. It involves the transformation of a primary material (produced by mining) to a more finished product with a higher sales value...
VUTOMI MALULEKE: South Africa must take further steps to better harness mineral benefication
Investment in research, tax incentives, optimising special economic zones and addressing the energy crisis would go a long way in enabling such an environment, writes Vutomi Maluleke
