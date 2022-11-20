Junior partner asked 'astronomical price' and wanted management control
Newsmaker
EOH’s shining, but regrettably unique, example
The Zondo commission praised the company for its rigorous efforts to root out corruption — something rare in the private sector
Three years after evidence against 16 former EOH executives was handed to the authorities, not a single prosecution has been finalised, says CEO Stephen van Coller, who has turned the tech group around after it was almost destroyed by corruption.
“Clearly, we’re very disappointed that there hasn’t been more action against them.”..
BL Premium
