EOH’s shining, but regrettably unique, example

The Zondo commission praised the company for its rigorous efforts to root out corruption — something rare in the private sector

20 November 2022 - 08:20 Chris Barron

Three years after evidence against 16 former EOH executives was handed to the authorities, not a single prosecution has been finalised, says CEO Stephen van Coller, who has turned the tech group around after it was almost destroyed by corruption.

“Clearly, we’re very disappointed that there hasn’t been more action against them.”..

