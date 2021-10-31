Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Data overload is the next big paradox Businesses constantly need more data than their capabilities provide, yet they are gathering data faster than they can analyse and use it B L Premium

It is a given that the technology-driven transformation of businesses and homes has resulted in an unprecedented amount of business and consumer data being generated. This, in turn, has resulted in an unprecedented opportunity to turn understanding of data into action.

At the recent Dell Technologies Forum SA 2021, held virtually, Dell chair and CEO Michael Dell put it succinctly: “We’ve seen the power of technology in decoding the Covid-19 virus, in creating the vaccines, in distributing them, and in tracking the long-term effects, all in a fraction of the time ever before imagined. ..