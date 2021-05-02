Opinion INSIDE VIEW HILARY JOFFE: All eyes on what will be a (noisy) crossroads for SA public finances Finance minister Tito Mboweni staked his February budget on a cut of more than R300bn to the public sector wage bill over the next three years BL PREMIUM

Ratings agency Moody's is due to provide a scheduled update on SA on Friday. The agency downgraded SA to junk status a year ago and now has us on a negative outlook, but it would be pretty surprising if it did anything at a moment that is such a tipping point for SA's public finances.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni staked his February budget on a cut of more than R300bn to the public sector wage bill over the next three years. This week, the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council is expected to give the go-ahead to public sector trade unions to declare a dispute with the government after wage talks deadlocked on April 23. That would pave the way for a conciliation process which, if it fails, could result in a strike...