Opinion HILARY JOFFE: When CEOs are unseated, we should look to the chair

Last year mining giant Rio Tinto's then CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques and two executives were forced out by an investor backlash over the company's destruction of Aboriginal people's sacred sites in Australia to expand its flagship iron ore mine. Last month Rio Tinto's chair, Simon Thompson, took the fall for the fiasco too, saying he would step down in the next year.

Don't hold your breath for anything like that in SA. Chairs and boards of SA's big companies have it easy when it comes to hiring and firing...