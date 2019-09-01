Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Bots make humans better at being human 'In time, we will use a work bot, doing repetitive tasks... one bot per person' BL PREMIUM

Every time the fourth industrial revolution comes up in public debate, the emphasis shifts quickly from the opportunities to fears of a future in which robots replace humans. It's not altogether unfounded: hardware robots and the automation of production lines make many human roles redundant, and software bots and streamlined processes are reducing dependence on humans in contact centres.However, the emphasis on such job losses masks what is really at work: a remarkable increase in human efficiency. Where robots - hardware or software - take over mundane and repetitive tasks, they allow humans to focus on roles that add far greater value. And then, when these bots are roped in to augment human activity, they multiply human value.That is the holy grail of software robots, better known in the industry as robotic process automation (RPA), and among consumers as hots. Almost unheard of a few years ago, RPA is now enhancing the efficiency of organisations of all sizes. A company called...