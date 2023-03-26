The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients.
We might be heading towards a replay of Pretoria's failure to arrest Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir, writes Sam Mkokeli
Heinrich Visser is a corporate laughter coach
What is a corporate laughter coach, and how do you qualify as one?
A corporate laughter coach is someone who has done certified laughter training. There are three certifications available. The first is the laughter leaders certification, the second, the laughter teachers certification and the third, the master trainers certification. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: You really can laugh your way to corporate happiness
Heinrich Visser is a corporate laughter coach
What is a corporate laughter coach, and how do you qualify as one?
A corporate laughter coach is someone who has done certified laughter training. There are three certifications available. The first is the laughter leaders certification, the second, the laughter teachers certification and the third, the master trainers certification. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.