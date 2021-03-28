How to... Use your mind to meet your goals
The language we use is enormously powerful and, with some effort, we can use it to help us reach our career goals
28 March 2021 - 05:00
● The language we use is enormously powerful and, with some effort, we canuse it to help us reach our career goals.
“The subconscious mind is equivalent to a five-year-old child, and five-year-old children do not process negative language. The subconscious mind hears: ‘Do not eat that chocolate’ as ‘Eat that chocolate’...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now