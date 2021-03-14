Careers My Brilliant Career: Harnessing imaginations to brand-building vehicles Steph van Niekerk is the creative director on the Savanna account at Grey/WPP Liquid BL PREMIUM

What does being creative director involve?Being a creative director means that, along with the brand team, you are the custodian of the brand within the agency. Your job is to partner with the clients to understand their business needs and their objectives, and to realise these through strategic and creative work.Most of my time is spent with the creative teams, ensuring that the work we produce is aligned with clients' needs and that it is on brand. We're in the business of building brands and that means wearing many hats. I'm part strategist, project manager, chief worrier, coach, cheerleader and mentor. I need to ensure that my teams are inspired to deliver world-class work, and that they have everything they need to grow and develop their talents, ultimately ensuring the agency achieves its creative ambitions.What drew you to this type of work?I actually stumbled into advertising out of sheer rebellion. As one of SA's top matriculants, I was accepted to the University of Cape ...