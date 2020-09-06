How to... get your finances back on track
The trick to doing a budget is to realise that every rand should have a job with no exceptions
06 September 2020 - 00:01
Few people have come through the Covid-19 pandemic unscathed as South Africans have had to dig deep into their savings and take on more debt to survive.
As life begins, slowly, to return to something like we knew before lockdown, it is time to turn our focus to our ravaged finances.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now