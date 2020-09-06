Careers How to... get your finances back on track The trick to doing a budget is to realise that every rand should have a job with no exceptions BL PREMIUM

Few people have come through the Covid-19 pandemic unscathed as South Africans have had to dig deep into their savings and take on more debt to survive.

As life begins, slowly, to return to something like we knew before lockdown, it is time to turn our focus to our ravaged finances.