My Brilliant Career: Hospitality: ‘You have tolove it, not just like it’
01 November 2020 - 05:00
Tell me about the work you do.
We run and manage a portfolio of hotels and lodges; this includes sales, marketing, public relations, revenue management, finance, operations, central reservations and human resources.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now