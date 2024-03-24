Toll roads are ‘an attractive investment’
Sanral keen to return to bond markets where its products are seen to provide reliable returns
24 March 2024 - 06:09
Discussions between the National Treasury and Gauteng to scrap e-tolls and for the province to absorb some of the debt owed for freeway improvements will give the National Roads Agency (Sanral) room to plan and build more national road projects.
Sanral CEO Reginald Damana said the agency was also waiting for the Treasury to approve the upper limits of its borrowing threshold so that it can return to the bond markets to raise capital for projects...
