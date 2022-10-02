×

Business

UK market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

02 October 2022 - 07:27 Reuters

The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the US and elsewhere.

Following the UK mini-budget on Friday last week, which flagged £45bn (R875bn) worth of unfunded tax cuts, sterling tumbled to record lows while British bond prices slid...

