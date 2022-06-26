Nike to make full exit from Russia
26 June 2022 - 07:17
Nike is making a full exit from Russia three months after suspending its operations there, the US sportswear maker said this week as the pace of Western companies leaving the country accelerates.
Nike said on March 3 it would temporarily suspend operations at all its Nike-owned and operated stores in Russia in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine, adding that those still open were operated by independent partners...
