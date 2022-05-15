SAB looks to better relations with Pretoria as it opens the taps on investment
CEO says R4.5bn will be ploughed into SA economy this year
15 May 2022 - 08:15
One of South African Breweries’ “important missions” will be to work on building its relationship with the government as it looks to roll out more investments over the next couple of years, says new CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac.
Rivett-Carnac, who has been SAB CEO for four months, said on Thursday at a media round table that even during difficult times at the height of the pandemic, the group’s relations with the government were “good”, but there was always room to improve them. ..
