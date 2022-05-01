Business China locks down ‘bauble city’ in blow to supply chains B L Premium

The city of Yiwu in eastern China, which exports everything from Christmas baubles to US presidential campaign merchandise, was put into lockdown on Wednesday, the latest blow to global supply chains from the country’s battle to stamp out the coronavirus.

The lockdown on the city’s 1.9-million people was imposed after the detection of just three asymptomatic infections, reflecting local governments’ moves to impose strict measures earlier in an outbreak to avoid the spiralling crisis that’s enveloped Shanghai. ..