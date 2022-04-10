Business Economic recovery gets extra kick as state of disaster ends Malls, hotels and convention centres expect a strong April as consumer confidence picks up B L Premium

The official end of the national state of disaster this week is expected to give added impetus to an economic revival that has seen South Africans return to malls, restaurants and sporting and entertainment venues.

Amelia Beattie, CEO of JSE-listed Liberty2Degrees, whose portfolio includes malls Sandton City and Eastgate and hotels such as the Sandton Sun and Sandton Towers, as well as the Sandton Convention Centre, said on Friday the immediate reaction of the end of the state of disaster this week has been a boost in people’s confidence to start booking again at hotels and at “the convention centre”...