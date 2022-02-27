Business Companies scramble to assess impact of sanctions on Russia Immediate losers are firms with connections to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while Carlsberg, Japan Tobacco and a Coca-Cola bottler have shut their facilities B L Premium

Brewer Carlsberg, Japan Tobacco and a Coca-Cola bottler are among companies to shut factories in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, while UPS and FedEx suspended courier services to and from the country.

Ukraine closed its airspace as Russian forces attacked in the early hours of Thursday, leaving budget airline Wizz Air trying to evacuate its Ukrainian-based crew, their families and four planes stuck in Kyiv and Lviv...