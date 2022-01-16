Business Clover under pressure as strike intensifies Unions call for countrywide consumer boycott and occupation of factories B L Premium

Unions are ratcheting up the pressure on dairy producer Clover over its proposed restructuring after the impasse between the company and workers entered its eighth week with employees embarking on strikes across the country.

The unions accuse the company of reneging on the conditions of its takeover by Milco, a consortium of companies led by Israel’s Central Bottling Company, and other smaller partners...