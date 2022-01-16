Clover under pressure as strike intensifies
Unions call for countrywide consumer boycott and occupation of factories
16 January 2022 - 06:45
Unions are ratcheting up the pressure on dairy producer Clover over its proposed restructuring after the impasse between the company and workers entered its eighth week with employees embarking on strikes across the country.
The unions accuse the company of reneging on the conditions of its takeover by Milco, a consortium of companies led by Israel’s Central Bottling Company, and other smaller partners...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now