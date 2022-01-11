Vodacom joins MTN in opposing Telkom's urgent interdict against Icasa
11 January 2022 - 14:46
Vodacom has filed a motion to oppose Telkom’s urgent interdict that seeks to stop regulator Icasa from proceeding with the permanent licensing of radio frequency spectrum.
This comes hot on the heels of a similar decision by MTN, which on Friday announced its intentions to also oppose Telkom. ..
