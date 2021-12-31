'Spider-Man' smashes pandemic-era record at the box office
Latest instalment of the Marvel superhero rakes in $260m across North America on its opening weekend and a further $341m from the rest of the world
31 December 2021 - 12:40
Spider-Man fans jammed theatres across North America, shattering the opening-weekend record for a movie released during the pandemic, even as Covid surged in many places.
Spider-Man: No Way Home generated $260.1m (R4.1bn) in US and Canada ticket sales in its debut, Comscore said this week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now