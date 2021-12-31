Business 'Spider-Man' smashes pandemic-era record at the box office Latest instalment of the Marvel superhero rakes in $260m across North America on its opening weekend and a further $341m from the rest of the world B L Premium

Spider-Man fans jammed theatres across North America, shattering the opening-weekend record for a movie released during the pandemic, even as Covid surged in many places.

Spider-Man: No Way Home generated $260.1m (R4.1bn) in US and Canada ticket sales in its debut, Comscore said this week...