Business 'Made in SA' pays off as supply chains choke The disruption to global supply chains was initially sparked by the first hard lockdowns and border closures around the world during the pandemic

Over the past decade TFG's wholly owned Prestige Clothing has become SA's largest apparel maker, helping its parent group - which previously had zero in-house manufacturing capacity - to weather Covid's supply chain disruptions.

TFG CEO Anthony Thunstrom said this week the group plans to ramp up its manufacturing capacity further to keep up with store expansion plans...