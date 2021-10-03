Airport lounges suffer terminal jitters
Airport lounges have traditionally offered airport owners an important source of non-aeronautical revenue
03 October 2021 - 00:08
With international and domestic business class travel almost at a standstill, the question is when airport lounges will recover - and what place there is for them in the era of Covid-19 and virtual meetings.
Corporate travel is expected to recover in time, but it is likely to be the last segment to bounce back, after domestic and international tourism...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now