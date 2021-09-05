Business Ex Huawei sub-brand to challenge parent in SA B L Premium

Honor, originally launched as a youth-focused sub-brand of Huawei and now an independent smartphone-maker, is about to take on its former parent in SA. The latter this week released a new youth-targeted range of its own, setting the scene for a new phase of the smartphone wars.

Honor was created in 2013 to enable Huawei to compete with mid-range online smartphone brands like Xiaomi, but by 2019 was producing handsets close in specs to its parent's flagship devices. However, US sanctions against Huawei using Google products pulled the rug out from under its growth. In November 2020, the brand was acquired by independent manufacturer Shenzhen Zhixin, and resumed production of Android phones using Google Mobile Services...