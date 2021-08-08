Streaming? More like a flood now
This week MTN made its latest streaming move with an announcement by eMedia that it will launch an online viewing platform
08 August 2021 - 00:07
The launch of two new streaming options for South African consumers represents yet another leap for the streaming revolution in SA.
Coming amid cinema chain Ster-Kinekor's financial woes, the arrival of more competitors for consumer attention reaffirms the online entertainment shift...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now