Banks battle burnout of staff
The work-till-you-drop culture of global finance has come to the fore as Covid-19 emptied offices
02 May 2021 - 00:04
HSBC Holdings' global banking unit will raise pay for junior investment bankers in key hubs and hire more of them to share the workload, becoming the latest global firm to take steps to address burnout among staff.
It will also shorten a four-year associate programme for certain groups, according to an internal memo. Associates with three years' experience will be considered for promotions, the memo said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now