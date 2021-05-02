Newsmaker
African Bank CEO says financial services 'yet to transform'
02 May 2021 - 00:06
The recently appointed CEO of African Bank, Kennedy Bungane, who played a key role in negotiating and drafting the financial services sector charter in 2002, says the culture in the sector remains hostile to black talent.
"It's tragic there are so few black CEOs in the financial services sector and that so much black talent has left," he says...
