Business Suez jam launches rafts of lawyers The blockage could unleash a flood of claims by everyone affected

The immediate crisis of the Suez Canal blockage may have ended, but the battle over damages from the waterway's longest closure in almost half a century is just beginning.

The long-term cost of the canal's estimated $10bn-a-day (R148bn) closure will likely be small, given that global merchandise trade amounts to $18-trillion a year...