Suez jam launches rafts of lawyers
The blockage could unleash a flood of claims by everyone affected
04 April 2021 - 00:07
The immediate crisis of the Suez Canal blockage may have ended, but the battle over damages from the waterway's longest closure in almost half a century is just beginning.
The long-term cost of the canal's estimated $10bn-a-day (R148bn) closure will likely be small, given that global merchandise trade amounts to $18-trillion a year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now