Champion of the old paper era seeks life beyond print
07 March 2021 - 00:03
Print is dead? Japan's Ricoh, best known as a maker of copiers, printers, faxes and other office mainstays, has joined those saying so.
With the pandemic upending workplace practices around the world, the office-equipment giant this week unveiled an ambitious shift from paper to the digital realm, aiming to transform into a digital services provider...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now