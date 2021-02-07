Business From production to placing, Covid roils Super Bowl ads In ways big and small, this year's Super Bowl commercials have been shaped by the pandemic BL PREMIUM

When Mountain Dew released a teaser of its new Super Bowl commercial last week, the clip featured a computer-animated dog made of watermelons - and no people.

That was by design. With Covid-19 still spreading, Mountain Dew's ad agency made the spot with as small a crew as possible, working as far apart as the team could keep them. Producers watched the shoot from home. A backup crew was ready to replace anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus...