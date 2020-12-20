PlayStation leads the tech frenzy
20 December 2020 - 00:09
The most in-demand gadget of 2021 is likely to be the one that was in shortest supply in the 2020 festive shopping season: the Sony PlayStation 5. By the time it was "officially" launched in SA on November 19, all shipments to this country had already been sold out on pre-orders. A second "drop" last week was sold out in minutes.
Microsoft's rival gaming console, the Xbox Series X, has been described as difficult to find, but has not seen the same frenzied demand or stream of inquiries...
