Thabiso and Ayanda Tlelai: A true African power couple
Thabiso, 56, and Ayanda, 54, died on November 1 in a car crash while travelling back to Johannesburg from Durban
22 November 2020 - 00:04
Those who knew Thabiso and Ayanda Tlelai will tell you they were inseparable — even in death. They used to call each other “Sweetie” in the same vein as those romantic love letters of the 1960s and 1970s, when expressions like “sweetie, the lucky ones are the ink and paper that will see your face”, were common.
Thabiso, 56, and Ayanda, 54, died on November 1 in a car crash while travelling back to Johannesburg from Durban, where they had visited their 15-year-old son at boarding school...
