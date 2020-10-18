Fast fashion drives TFG to look locally
Group plans to expand manufacturing in SA to cut lead times for getting stock to stores
18 October 2020 - 00:17
Foschini owner TFG, which recently finalised the acquisition of Jet from Edcon, intends doubling the manufacturing capacity of its local factories in the next five years as it looks to further improve lead times to get on-trend fashion into its stores faster.
Anthony Thunstrom, CEO of JSE-listed TFG, says the proportion of TFG's locally manufactured goods varies across its different brands,
