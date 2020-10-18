Business Confidence high for ‘deal of decade’ Ant IPO Mom-and pop investors will be allowed to buy with as much as 20 times leverage BL PREMIUM

Hong Kong stockbrokers are so confident fintech group Ant Group's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) will go smoothly that they are offering to let mom-and-pop investors buy the stock with as much as 20 times leverage.

That matches the highest ratio ever offered by brokerages, including Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group and UP Fintech Holding, a reflection of fierce competition for finance and trading fees in what could be the biggest IPO in history.