Business Signs of a brisk trade in SA art Even though some galleries are struggling, "people are still buying" BL PREMIUM

International buyers are snapping up local art thanks to the weak rand, and in SA some collectors are selling artworks in a bid to free up cash - all of which has spurred on brisk trade in the sector.

Gallery owner Jennifer Reynolds from StateoftheArt.co.za said she has seen sales soar. In April, Reynolds's online sales were 20% higher than at the same time last year.