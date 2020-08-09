Business Hassles outweigh potential in Nigeria Shoprite joins other retailers in losing interest in the country BL PREMIUM

Nigeria's reputation as a graveyard for African expansion by South African corporations was again reinforced this week with the news that JSE-listed Shoprite is considering ending its 15-year presence in the country.

It's probably no surprise that Shoprite could be about to throw in the towel despite its first-mover status as the South African retailer that pioneered entry into Africa's most populous country.