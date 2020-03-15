Tough test for Texas economy
15 March 2020 - 00:06
Just last week, when crude oil prices fell to $46 a barrel, the mayor of the biggest city in the world's largest shale oil patch seemed oddly calm, almost relieved.
Midland, in the heart of the Permian Basin in Texas, could use something of a slowdown, Patrick Payton figured, after breakneck growth had stretched services so thin that the police force could barely keep cops on the beat. Then a couple of days passed and the digital sign downtown that flashes the current oil price suddenly read $30. Payton could hardly take it in.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now