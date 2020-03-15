Banking on tough times for Big Four
Banks slash growth forecast as bad debt rises, growth stutters
15 March 2020 - 00:08
Presenting FirstRand's annual results this week, CEO Alan Pullinger showed a graph of SA's nominal economic growth rate, which in 2019 sank below 5% - its worst level since 1957.
Markets are more accustomed to seeing the real economic growth rate - growth over and above inflation - which last year was just 0.2%. But it's the nominal or money measure that is more pertinent for corporate revenues and profits as well as for government budgets.
