Nampak looks at canned wine, water
Nampak's cans business accounts for 73% of its revenue
01 December 2019 - 00:07
Wine and water in cans is set to be a new trend as Nampak looks for growth in the can market - of which it already has an 80% share in SA - and takes advantage of the demand for more environmentally friendly packaging.
"It's an exciting opportunity - we are looking at wine, water and other opportunities and a lot of work has been done with certain of the winemakers," said Nampak CFO Glenn Fullerton. "The recyclability of aluminium is almost indefinite, and recycling rates north of SA are even higher than they are here."
