Business PIC presses for early solution to Old Mutual brawl BL PREMIUM

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), as a major shareholder in Old Mutual, has taken a keen interest in the fracas between former CEO Peter Moyo and the company.

PIC chair Reuel Khoza said this week: "We could not sit back as a major shareholder and not take accountability where our investee company is concerned." He added there had been "communication at executive level on several occasions, but at board level I have personally taken the trouble to talk to Moyo and his lawyers and get to understand what their stance is in terms of how best to resolve this situation".