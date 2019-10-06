Business Donald Trump cheers US jobs data The latest data did not reflect the nationwide strike launched last month by General Motors employees BL PREMIUM

America's jobless rate tumbled in September to its lowest level in 50 years, according to government data released on Friday, delighting the White House even though it may not assuage recession fears as President Donald Trump's trade wars persist.

Trump immediately cheered the good jobs data, claiming his economic record should shield him from efforts to impeach him, and shortly after said a trade deal with China was possible soon.