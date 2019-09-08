Fitch cut hits Hong Kong's reputation
Millions of pro-democracy supporters have taken to Hong Kong's streets for the past three months
Hong Kong's reputation as a dependable financial hub took a hit on Friday when Fitch downgraded the city's sovereign rating, citing continuing protests and uncertainty caused by closer integration with the Chinese mainland.
Millions of pro-democracy supporters have taken to Hong Kong's streets for the past three months in the biggest challenge to China's rule since the city's handover from Britain in 1997.
